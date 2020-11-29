70 new coronavirus cases found in Delaware prisons

The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to increase in Delaware prisons.

The Delaware State News reports that new information released Friday shows there were 70 new cases in three days.

The Department of Correction’s latest update shows 291 inmates with COVID-19, with 249 being asymptomatic.

The department says there have been 10 virus-related deaths among inmates who also had serious chronic diseases.

One inmate died solely from the virus, the department said. The state temporarily suspended in-person visitation and work-release programs earlier this month.

