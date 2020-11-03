CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Home » National News » 3 quakes shake Alaska's…

3 quakes shake Alaska’s largest city, but no damage reports

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three earthquakes early Saturday morning shook Alaska’s largest city, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The strongest of the three, at magnitude 5.0, was recorded just before 3:30 a.m.. The Alaska Earthquake Center says that was followed by a magnitude 3.9 quake minutes later.

The third earthquake was magnitude 4.4 and was recorded just after 6 a.m.

All three quakes were centered about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Anchorage. All were located at depths of about 25 miles (40 kilometers).

The center says all three quakes were felt in the greater Anchorage area and in Wasilla, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Anchorage.

The Department of Transportation said in a statement that it will be checking for earthquake damage at the Knik River bridges. Northbound traffic will be diverted to the Old Glenn Highway while the inspections happen.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Science News

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up