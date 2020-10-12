CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. preparing for vaccination campaign | Health care is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Wisconsin judge upholds Gov.…

Wisconsin judge upholds Gov. Tony Evers’ order requiring masks to be worn in enclosed spaces

The Associated Press

October 12, 2020, 10:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin judge upholds Gov. Tony Evers’ order requiring masks to be worn in enclosed spaces.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up