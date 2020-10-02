CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
White House official: Trump experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms of coronavirus after positive test

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 9:35 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official: Trump experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms of coronavirus after positive test.

