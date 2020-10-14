Virus takes center stage at Delaware’s gubernatorial debate

NEWARK, Del. — Delaware’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was on center stage during the virtual debate between Democratic Gov.…

NEWARK, Del. — Delaware’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was on center stage during the virtual debate between Democratic Gov. John Carney and his Republican challenger. News outlets report Republican candidate Julianne Murray argued Tuesday that the governor has overreached with virus safety measures since the pandemic hit in March. Carney said the virus is the most pressing issue and defended the state’s mask mandate. Delaware State News reports that Murray described the measure as unnecessary and an infringement on personal liberties. Studies show wearing a mask helps stop infected people from spreading the virus to others.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.