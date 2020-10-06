WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit rises 5.9% to $67.1 billion in August, highest since August 2006.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 6, 2020, 8:41 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit rises 5.9% to $67.1 billion in August, highest since August 2006.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.