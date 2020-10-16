CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. exec defends approach to aid distribution | Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask in White House | Latest test results in DC region
US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 9:30 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 0.6% in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus.

The Federal Reserve reported Friday that industrial production suffered its first decline since a 12.7% drop in April during the spring lockdowns.

The key category that reflects manufacturing output fell 0.3%. At the same time, mining output, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 5.6%. Production at the nation’s utilities was up 1.7%.

Last month’s reading on industrial production was far below the gains that began in May after sharp declines in March and April.

