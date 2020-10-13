CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
US consumer prices rise 0.2% in September, inflation remains below Fed’s 2% target

The Associated Press

October 13, 2020, 8:33 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer prices rise 0.2% in September, inflation remains below Fed’s 2% target.

