LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. safety board: Lack of oversight by boat owner led to fire that killed 34 on…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. safety board: Lack of oversight by boat owner led to fire that killed 34 on California scuba diving excursion.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.