WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump’s doctor says the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
October 10, 2020, 8:59 PM
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.