CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Trump releases new hospital…

Trump releases new hospital video, says he’s feeling better and “I think I’ll be back soon”

The Associated Press

October 3, 2020, 7:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump releases new hospital video, says he’s feeling better and “I think I’ll be back soon.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up