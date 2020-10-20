CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Rural Md. county to close schools | How to spot fake COVID-19 trials | Latest test results in DC region
The Indiana Pacers have hired Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their next coach

The Associated Press

October 20, 2020, 1:52 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have hired Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their next coach.

