Sheriff: 2 killed in small plane crash in western New York

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 4:18 PM

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (AP) — Two people were killed Friday after a small plane crashed in western New York, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Socata TBM-700 crashed about 11:45 a.m. in a wooded area near Pembroke, New York.

Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron told reporters a man and a woman were killed and there were no survivors. He did not identify the victims.

Neighbors described a plane making a loud, whining noise, then dropping into a wooded area, Sheron said.

The plane was registered to a corporation that shares an address with Cellino & Barnes, a personal injury law firm with offices around New York. The firm declined to comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the cause of the crash.

