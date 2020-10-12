CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Roberta McCain, mother of John McCain who helped during his ’08 campaign, has died at 108

The Associated Press

October 12, 2020, 3:27 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Roberta McCain, mother of John McCain who helped during his ’08 campaign, has died at 108.

