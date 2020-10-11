CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open final to tie Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 11:53 AM

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open final to tie Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles.

