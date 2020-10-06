CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. preparing for vaccination campaign | Barrett faces Senate despite virus | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Prosecutors: Bar patron, 80,…

Prosecutors: Bar patron, 80, shoved over mask request dies

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who authorities say confronted another patron at a bar for not wearing a mask and was shoved to the ground has died.

Rocco E. Sapienza, who was 80 years old, confronted another patron at a bar in West Seneca on Sept. 26 because he was not wearing a mask, Erie County prosecutors said on Monday. Donald M. Lewinski, 65, then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head on the floor, District Attorney John Flynn said.

Sapienza was knocked unconscious and eventually died on Oct. 1, WIVB-TV reported. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, the district attorney said.

Lewinski is scheduled to be charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, on Tuesday, the station reported.

An attorney for Lewinski did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

West Seneca is a suburb of Buffalo in western New York.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up