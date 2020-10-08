CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC extends state of emergency | Montgomery Co. preps for COVID-era voting | Bowser expects more talks with WH | Latest test results in DC region
Prominent GOP fundraiser charged in covert lobbying effort

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 2:10 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elliott Broidy, a fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been charged in an illicit lobbying campaign aimed at getting the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund.

Broidy is the latest person accused by the Justice Department of participating in the covert lobbying effort, which also sought to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. A consultant, Nickie Lum Davis, agreed to plead guilty in federal court in Hawaii in August.

The case was filed this week in federal court in Washington, D.C.

