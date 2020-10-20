Police: Officers fatally shoot armed robbery suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida police officers fatally shot a Black armed robbery suspect Tuesday morning, authorities said. Tampa Police…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida police officers fatally shot a Black armed robbery suspect Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a news conference that two officers confronted Dominique Mulkey, 26, minutes after he left a Dollar General store.

Employees at the store had attempted to stop Mulkey from stuffing items into a trash bag until he pulled out a gun, police said. Mulkey then continued to place merchandise into the bag and left. The workers called 911, and the responding officers spotted Mulkey about five blocks from the store.

Body camera video showed the officers draw their weapons and order Mulkey to get on the ground and to drop his gun multiples times. The vide shows Mulkey turning instead toward the officers, who open fire.

Officers immediately began first aid, officials said. Mulkey was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators didn’t believe Mulkey had fired his weapon, according to authorities.

Police didn’t immediately say whether both officers or just one struck Mulkey. Officials didn’t immediately identify the officers or their races.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave. State law enforcement officers will investigate the shooting.

