Police: Delaware man found fatally shot inside car

The Associated Press

October 4, 2020, 1:49 PM

DOVER, Del. — Police say a young Delaware man has been found fatally shot inside a car.

Delaware State Police announced Saturday night that officers responding to a reported shooting found the 21-year-old from Dover dead from a gunshot wound Friday night in a community just south of Dover.

The News Journal report early investigations revealed a physical altercation between the victim and a suspect occurred before the victim was shot in or near the vehicle.

After the conflict, the suspect fled.

No suspect information was available, and the victim was not immediately identified.

