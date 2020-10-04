Police: Delaware man found fatally shot inside car

DOVER, Del. — Police say a young Delaware man has been found fatally shot inside a car. Delaware State Police…

DOVER, Del. — Police say a young Delaware man has been found fatally shot inside a car.

Delaware State Police announced Saturday night that officers responding to a reported shooting found the 21-year-old from Dover dead from a gunshot wound Friday night in a community just south of Dover.

The News Journal report early investigations revealed a physical altercation between the victim and a suspect occurred before the victim was shot in or near the vehicle.

After the conflict, the suspect fled.

No suspect information was available, and the victim was not immediately identified.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.