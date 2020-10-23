CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surge in US, Europe | Southwest Va. an area of concern with rising cases | Latest test results in DC region
Police chief: Illinois police officer who fatally shot Black man has been fired

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 10:43 PM

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Police chief: Illinois police officer who fatally shot Black man has been fired.

