Police: Arrests made 13 months after Del. girl’s remains found in softball field

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Authorities say several arrests were made in the death of a young girl whose remains were found in a Delaware softball field a year ago.

On Tuesday, Smyrna police told The Delaware News Journal that “persons of interest” outside the state have been arrested.

Police spokesman Cpl. Brian Donner says no additional information on the suspects or the case would be immediately released. Donner also wouldn’t release whether the girl was identified.

The young girl’s remains were found on Sept. 13, 2019 by a person walking their dog. Authorities believe the girl was either Caucasian or Hispanic and between the ages of 2 and 5 years old.

