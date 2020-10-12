Police: 77-year-old man assaulted, in critical condition

MAGNOLIA, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a 77-year-old man who was assaulted in Delaware has been hospitalized in critical condition.…

MAGNOLIA, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a 77-year-old man who was assaulted in Delaware has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Delaware State police said in a news release that a family member discovered the victim laying unresponsive at a residence in Magnolia on Sunday.

The statement says the man had visible signs of physical injuries.

It was not immediately clear what the status of the victim’s condition was on Monday morning.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact Delaware State Police.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.