Police: 3 hospitalized after car crashed into Delaware home

The Associated Press

October 20, 2020, 10:24 AM

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Authorities say a teenager who led police on a high-speed chase crashed into a home in Delaware, engulfing the house in flames and sending three people to the hospital.

The Delaware State News reports that 19-year-old Michael A. Robinson refused to stop on a highway in Harrington, and eventually crashed his car into a home in Frederica.

Police say six people, including three children, were in the home during the crash, which immediately set the house on fire.

An adult in the home and two passengers in Robinson’s car suffered non-life threatening injuries. Robinson is now jailed on multiple charges.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

