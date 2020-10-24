ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
Home » National News » Police: 1 killed, 1…

Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in parking lot shooting

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police say one man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the parking lot of a Delaware shopping center.

Officer First Class Grigori Lopez-Garcia, a spokesman for the New Castle County Division of Police, says the wounded victim was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police identified the man who was killed as 26-year-old Melvin Collins.

No suspects in the shooting were immediately arrested.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Shoppes of Village Square shopping center around 12:47 a.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up