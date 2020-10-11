CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Pizza chain nixes GOP…

Pizza chain nixes GOP Senate candidate’s campaign event

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 1:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A pizza restaurant chain has blocked Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke from holding a campaign event at one of its locations, saying it believes in remaining politically neutral.

The Delaware News Journal reports that Grotto Pizza canceled a private “meet-and-greet” event that Witzke’s campaign planned to hold Friday at one of its Wilmington restaurants.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant chain said it doesn’t allow campaign events in any of its locations and doesn’t support any specific candidates in any elections.

In a message posted on Twitter, Witzke claimed Grotto Pizza canceled the event due to harassment from her political opponents.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Tags:

delaware

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up