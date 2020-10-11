Pizza chain nixes GOP Senate candidate’s campaign event

WILMINGTON, Del. — A pizza restaurant chain has blocked Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke from holding a campaign event…

WILMINGTON, Del. — A pizza restaurant chain has blocked Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke from holding a campaign event at one of its locations, saying it believes in remaining politically neutral.

The Delaware News Journal reports that Grotto Pizza canceled a private “meet-and-greet” event that Witzke’s campaign planned to hold Friday at one of its Wilmington restaurants.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant chain said it doesn’t allow campaign events in any of its locations and doesn’t support any specific candidates in any elections.

In a message posted on Twitter, Witzke claimed Grotto Pizza canceled the event due to harassment from her political opponents.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.