ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » National News » North Carolina voter rally…

North Carolina voter rally ends with pepper spray, arrests

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A rally to promote voting in swing state North Carolina on Saturday ended with police using pepper spray on some participants and making several arrests.

Multiple people were arrested outside Alamance County’s courthouse and police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, news outlets reported.

Alamance County sheriff’s deputies began dismantling a sound system and telling the crowd to disperse as people were giving speeches, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. The department said it would hold a news conference to discuss the arrests Saturday afternoon.

The “I Am Change” march to the polls was organized by activist Rev. Greg Drumwright, and began as a march from a local church to the courthouse. A Confederate monument outside the courthouse has been a local target for demonstrations since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police in May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

North Carolina is a key battleground President Donald Trump needs to win to boost his prospects of defeating Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up