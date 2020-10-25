ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Nine days before Election Day, votes cast in US exceed total for all early vote in 2016

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 5:48 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine days before Election Day, votes cast in US exceed total for all early vote in 2016.

