New York Rangers select Canadian forward Alexis Lafreniere with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 7:21 PM

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — New York Rangers select Canadian forward Alexis Lafreniere with No. 1 pick in NHL draft.

