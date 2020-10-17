CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS offers more details for in-person learning | Md. small businesses promised more COVID relief | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Missouri woman whose arrest…

Missouri woman whose arrest sparked outrage gives birth

The Associated Press

October 17, 2020, 11:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Black woman whose arrest when she was nine-months pregnant sparked outrage has given birth to a girl, her attorney says.

Deja Stallings of Kansas City, Missouri, had an emergency cesarean section late Wednesday and her newborn is in the neonatal intensive care unit, attorney Stacy Shaw told The Kansas City Star. The infant was born two weeks early and had an elevated heart rate, Shaw said.

Stallings ended up on the ground with a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer’s knee in her back during a Sept. 30 arrest that was captured on video. Civil rights organizations and others camped out at City Hall. Protesters want the officers involved and Police Chief Rick Smith fired.

Stallings was issued a municipal citation for hindering arrest after police said she interfered when they tried to arrest a man, and that she was put on the ground to be handcuffed because she resisted arrest.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters-Baker is reviewing the arrest.

Stallings managed to get out only a few words at a rally this month at City Hall before she started to cry and had to sit down. Her attorney then read a statement in which she said, “My baby girl has not even been born yet and she is a victim of police brutality.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up