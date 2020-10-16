CORONAVIRUS NEWS: GW to welcome more students back next spring | Pandemic relief faces uncertainty | Latest test results in DC region
Michigan court blocks 14-day extension to accept, count absentee ballots in battleground state

The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 6:17 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan court blocks 14-day extension to accept, count absentee ballots in battleground state.

