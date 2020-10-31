ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Man gets life in prison in fatal stabbing of estranged wife

The Associated Press

October 31, 2020, 2:24 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A man who admitted to fatally stabbing a his estranged wife in Delaware has been sentenced to life in prison.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Carlos Ferrer-Vasquez was sentenced Friday in the 2019 killing of Dimary Vasquez-Rolon at an apartment complex south of Wilmington.

The 37-year-old Ferrer-Vasquez had earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which carried a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Court records show witnesses told police that Ferrer-Vasquez ambushed 32-year-old Vasquez-Rolon with a knife without provocation.

The attack happened two months after the victim obtained an order of protection from abuse against Ferrer-Vasquez.

