Judge sentenced to 14 years for fondling teen girls

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 6:42 PM

EDGARD, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge who resigned after being convicted on sex charges involving the fondling of teenage girls has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

New Orleans area news outlets report that Jeff Perilloux was sentenced Monday.

He was convicted in September on three counts of felony indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

He had been a district judge in St. John the Baptist Parish. His victims were 14, 15 and 17-years old when the crimes happened.

Four accusers testified at his trial.

