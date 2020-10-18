CORONAVIRUS NEWS: As cases surges, only 2 states are trending in the right direction | Merkel warns of hard days as Europe sees new restrictions | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Jacksonville seeks $150K from…

Jacksonville seeks $150K from GOP convention host committee

The Associated Press

October 18, 2020, 10:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville city officials are seeking reimbursement for more than $150,000 in expenses for law enforcement costs, consulting fees and other funds spent preparing to host the National Republican Convention that never took place in their city.

The festivities, which were to be held in Jacksonville in August to formally reanoint President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for president, was scuttled because of concerns over the coronavirus.

City officials told the Florida Times-Union that they have been assured by the 2020 Jacksonville Host Committee that it will be repaid.

Jacksonville had been selected to host Trump and other Republicans in late August after a disagreement over social distancing with North Carolina’s Democratic governor prompted the party to scale back festivities in Charlotte.

Jacksonville officials, including Mayor Lenny Curry, had openly sought to host the event. Curry had assured residents that taxpayers would not be on the hook for the convention.

Jordan Elsbury, chief of staff for the mayor, said the city and the host committee have been “working together over the past couple of weeks to resolve any balances the city had.”

He said the city has been assured “timely payment.”

An invoice dated Oct. 6 shows the city’s itemized expenses, including: $69,974 in overtime costs for the Sheriff’s Office, $9,862 for the Fire and Rescue Department and $69,777 to a consulting firm that was assisting the city secure more than $30 million in federal grants to help pay for security during the multiday event.

In a report to the Federal Election Commission, the host committee did not show any payments to the city, the Times-Union reported.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up