Hospital in the Mississippi Delta hires new chief executive

GREENWOOD, Miss. — A rural Mississippi hospital that has faced financial losses the past several years is hiring a new…

GREENWOOD, Miss. — A rural Mississippi hospital that has faced financial losses the past several years is hiring a new CEO who has been the top executive at hospitals in Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

Jason A. Studley begins his new job at Greenwood Leflore Hospital on Oct. 19. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that the 43-year-old was chosen after a nationwide search.

He will be the hospital’s fourth leader in less than three years.

The Greenwood hospital is in one of the poorest parts of the U.S. with large numbers of uninsured people.

It has lost millions of dollars in recent years.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.