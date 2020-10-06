CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC officials react to White House cases | Cruises preparing for future sailing | Latest test results in DC region
Guitar rock god Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 4:28 PM

(MANDATORY CREDIT Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Eddie Van Halen Van Halen striking a pose at the Kouseinennkinn-kaikan, Tokyo, June 1978. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)
Eddie Van Halen striking a pose at the Kouseinennkinn-kaikan, Tokyo, June 1978. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 28: Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform during "A Different Kind of Truth" tour at Madison Square Garden on February 28, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 28: Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform during “A Different Kind of Truth” tour at Madison Square Garden on February 28, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

WireImage/Kevin Mazur
(MANDATORY CREDIT David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Van Halen with wall painting in the city, unknown 1978. (Photo by David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images)
Van Halen with wall painting in the city, unknown 1978. (Photo by David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

Getty Images/David Tan/Shinko Music
eddie van halen
FILE- The rock group Van Halen, clockwise from left: Alex Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen, Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar appear in a 1988 photo. Eddie Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/File)

AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2004, file photo, Eddie Van Halen plays the final chord of "Jump" during the Van Halen concert at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, N,.J. Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, was 65. (John Munson/NJ Advance Media via AP)
FILE – In this June 22, 2004, file photo, Eddie Van Halen plays the final chord of “Jump” during the Van Halen concert at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, N,.J. Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, was 65. (John Munson/NJ Advance Media via AP)

AP/JOHN MUNSON
VAN HALEN
FILE – *Van Halen is seen in Los Angeles, Jan. 17, 1993. Members of Van Halen, from left, left, Michael Anthony, bass guitar, Sammy Hagar, lead singer, Alex Van Halen, drums, and Eddie Van Halen, lead guitar appear in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 1993. Eddie Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

AP/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Van Halen Jackson
FILE – This July 14, 1984 file photo shows Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, left, performing “Beat It” with Michael Jackson during Jackson’s Victory Tour concert in Irving, Texas. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

AP/Carlos Osorio
Eddie Van Halen
FILE – Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on Aug. 13, 2015, in Wantagh, N.Y. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Eddie Van Halen is seen at Ak-Chin Pavillion on Monday, September 28, 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)
Eddie Van Halen is seen at Ak-Chin Pavillion on Monday, September 28, 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP/Rick Scuteri
David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen
FILE – David Lee Roth, left, and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on Aug. 13, 2015, in Wantagh, N.Y. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Greg Allen/Invision/AP
David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen
David Lee Roth, left, and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Van Halen Jackson
FILE – This July 14, 1984 file photo shows Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, left, performing “Beat It” with Michael Jackson during Jackson’s Victory Tour concert in Irving, Texas. Van Halen, who had battled cancer, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

AP/Carlos Osorio
Rocker Eddie Van Halen is shown with wife Valerie Bertinelli in Los Angeles, Jan. 13, 1993. (AP Photo)
Rocker Eddie Van Halen is shown with wife Valerie Bertinelli in Los Angeles, Jan. 13, 1993. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rock star Eddie Van Halen, second from right, gets checked out by other members of the band, Alex Van Halen, Sammy Hager and Michael Anthony, right to left, as they joke around during rehearsal on Thursday, April 21, 1988 in Los Angeles for their upcoming tour. It was Eddie's first day back at rehearsals after being released from the hospital Wednesday for an infection caught while in Fiji recently. Thew rock band "Van Halen" will make a 25 cities tour starting May 27 in East Troy, Wisc., and ending on the west coast July 30th. (AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon)
Rock star Eddie Van Halen, second from right, gets checked out by other members of the band, Alex Van Halen, Sammy Hager and Michael Anthony, right to left, as they joke around during rehearsal on Thursday, April 21, 1988 in Los Angeles for their upcoming tour. It was Eddie’s first day back at rehearsals after being released from the hospital Wednesday for an infection caught while in Fiji recently. The rock band “Van Halen” will make a 25 cities tour starting May 27 in East Troy, Wisc., and ending on the west coast July 30th. (AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon)

AP/Lennox Mclendon
NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65

A person close to Van Halen’s family confirmed the rocker died Tuesday due to cancer. The person was not authorized to publicly release details in advance of an official announcement.

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

