CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Grand jury indicts embattled…

Grand jury indicts embattled Rochester, New York, mayor on campaign finance charges

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Grand jury indicts embattled Rochester, New York, mayor on campaign finance charges.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up