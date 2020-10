MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie checks into hospital as ‘precautionary measure’; has ‘mild symptoms’ of…

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie checks into hospital as ‘precautionary measure’; has ‘mild symptoms’ of COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.