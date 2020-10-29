ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
Home » National News » Florida businessman pleads guilty…

Florida businessman pleads guilty in criminal case against two of Rudy Giuliani’s associates

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida businessman pleads guilty in criminal case against two of Rudy Giuliani’s associates.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up