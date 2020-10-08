MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal appeals court blocks extended deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 8, 2020, 1:50 PM
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal appeals court blocks extended deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.