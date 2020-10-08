CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council criticizes exec over virus aid | Northam details experience with virus | Latest test results in DC region
Federal appeals court blocks extended deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 1:50 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal appeals court blocks extended deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

