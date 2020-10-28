WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI, federal agencies say major ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 28, 2020, 9:20 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI, federal agencies say major ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.