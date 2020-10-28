ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » National News » FBI, federal agencies say…

FBI, federal agencies say major ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 9:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI, federal agencies say major ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

Army's 18th Airborne Corps picks first winner in innovation challenge

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up