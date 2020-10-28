ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » National News » 'Extraction' producer David Guillod…

‘Extraction’ producer David Guillod arrested in sex assault

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 11:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Extraction” and “Atomic Blonde” producer David Guillod was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault only months after being charged with drugging and assaulting women in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

Guillod, 53, was taken into custody at his home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles after a woman told police on Oct. 21 that he had sexually assaulted her during an evening meeting, according to a police statement.

Guillod remained jailed on $5 million bail.

Guillod’s defense attorney, Philip Cohen, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that his client had been arrested but could not offer further details.

Guillod was out on bail after surrendering in June to authorities in Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles. The Santa Barbara County district attorney’s office has charged him with 11 felony counts involving four women, one of them a former assistant. The charges include rape, kidnap and rape of a drugged victim.

Prosecutors contend that he attacked the women in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Guillod has denied those allegations.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

IRS taking big step towards IT modernization

Army's 18th Airborne Corps picks first winner in innovation challenge

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up