CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Delaware university suspends 19…

Delaware university suspends 19 over gathering limits

The Associated Press

October 10, 2020, 9:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware has suspended 19 members of its swimming and diving teams for allegedly violating Newark, Delaware’s, gathering limits related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WDEL reports that the athletes were traced to a gathering at an off-campus residence on Sept. 26. All involved were quarantined, and have tested negative for COVID-19.

Newark currently limits gatherings to 12 people indoors, and 20 people outdoors, unless a permit has been obtained.

The university says 27 students or employees have tested positive so far this week.

That’s on pace for the university’s lowest number this semester, after hitting a peak of 80 last week.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up