Delaware officer charged with unlawful sexual contact

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 3:20 AM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting someone at a casino.

Delaware State Police say New Castle County officer Robert Grover has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact stemming from an alleged encounter at Dover Downs that was reported Saturday.

Investigators said they met with the victim, interviewed witnesses and reviewed casino surveillance video which indicated Grover was the suspect.

New Castle County police say Grover has been placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

He has been an officer with the department for eight years. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

