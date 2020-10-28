ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Delaware authorities clarify stance on voter intimidation

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 6:23 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) —  The Delaware attorney general’s office has backed away from a suggestion that anyone distributing literature at polling places that accurately cites state law regarding voter fraud could be charged with voter intimidation.

Authorities on Tuesday reminded voters of their rights and responsibilities and advised that officials will strictly enforce voter intimidation laws.

They said intimidation could include distributing literature noting that voter fraud is a crime or detailing penalties for improper voting.

Officials also said they will guard against intimidation “whether armed or unarmed” but acknowledged that Delawareans are not prohibited by state law from carrying firearms while voting.

