ELECTION NEWS: Election night protest in DC | Photos around the DC region | Follow election coverage live
Home » National News » Confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases…

Confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surge past 9 million as infections are on the rise in 47 states

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surge past 9 million as infections are on the rise in 47 states.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

A year later, where does the Federal Data Strategy go from here?

USPS sweeps 220 mail processing sites for any undelivered ballots following federal court order

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up