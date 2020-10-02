WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaign says Democratic nominee Joe Biden and wife Jill have tested negative for coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
October 2, 2020, 12:25 PM
