CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area divorce cases surge | Health officials sound alarm over case numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Biden says 'we shouldn't…

Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have debate’ next week if Trump still has coronavirus

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 7:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have debate’ next week if Trump still has coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up