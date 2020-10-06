HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have debate’ next week if Trump still has coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
October 6, 2020, 7:35 PM
