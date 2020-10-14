Backlog of jury trials could take months or more to resolve

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Chief Public Defender says the state’s current backlog of jury trial cases will take months or…

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Chief Public Defender says the state’s current backlog of jury trial cases will take months or more to resolve. The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that trials are scheduled to resume this month following a nearly seven-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Public Defender Brendan O’Neill said the challenge will be how to balance the interests of justice for defendants and everyone’s safety in a courtroom. The first trial calendars are set for next week in Kent and New Castle counties and Nov. 9 in Sussex. Trials were halted in March 16. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said her department is up to the task of meeting the upcoming workload.

