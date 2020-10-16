CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. exec defends approach to aid distribution | Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask in White House | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » Autopsy: Transgender rights activist…

Autopsy: Transgender rights activist died from embolism

The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 12:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Monica Roberts, a prominent Houston transgender rights activist and blogger, died of complications of a pulmonary embolism, the Harris County medical examiner reported Thursday.

Roberts’ body was found early the morning of Oct. 6 in the parking lot of an apartment complex, where she had apparently been taking out her garbage, police said. The autopsy report cited obesity and high blood pressure as contributing factors in Roberts’ death.

A pulmonary embolism is a blockage to ian artery in the lungs usually caused by a blood clot.

Roberts, a native of Houston, launched her award-winning TransGriot blog in 2006 as a forum for transgender people of color.

It became one of the first blogs to identify transgender homicide victims using their correct gender identity and names.

She was also politically active through her CFAIR blog and political action committee, through which she endorsed political candidates she found to be sensitive to the rights and needs of the LGBT community. Roberts also was a founding member of the National Transgender Advocacy Coalition.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up