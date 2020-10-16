Authorities: Top Mexico official helped smuggle drugs to US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. authorities allege that Mexico’s foreign defense minister helped smuggled thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. authorities allege that Mexico’s foreign defense minister helped smuggled thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States in exchange for bribes.

Court documents unsealed Friday in New York alleged that Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda acted on behalf of the H-2 cartel while defense secretary from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Prosecutors allege the general ensured military operations were not conducted against the cartel, that initiated operations against rival cartels and introduce cartel leaders to other corrupt Mexican officials.

