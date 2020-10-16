Authorities: Top Mexico official helped smuggle drugs to US

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. exec defends approach to aid distribution | Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask in White House | Latest test results in DC region
The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 1:23 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. authorities allege that Mexico’s foreign defense minister helped smuggled thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States in exchange for bribes.

Court documents unsealed Friday in New York alleged that Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda acted on behalf of the H-2 cartel while defense secretary from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Prosecutors allege the general ensured military operations were not conducted against the cartel, that initiated operations against rival cartels and introduce cartel leaders to other corrupt Mexican officials.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

